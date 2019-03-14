Mid and East Antrim Council makes presentation to Queen’s representative

Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Joan Christie CVO OBE has been presented with a portrait of herself by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The council commissioned Ballymena artist Carol Graham to produce the painting to mark Mrs. Christie’s conferral as Freeman of the Borough last April.

Lord Lieutenant Joan Christie CVO OBE with her portrait.

Mid and East Antrim mayor Cllr. Lindsay Millar said: “It is an honour to present this portrait to Mrs. Christie.

“The council holds Mrs. Christie in the highest esteem and this is a token of how highly she is thought of.

“She brings so much with her when she attends any of our civic occasions because she is simply one of the warmest and most genuine people you could meet.”

Former mayor Cllr. Paul Reid added: “This is a stunning piece of art which perfectly encapsulates Mrs. Joan Christie’s warmth and character.

“She was an extremely worthy recipient of the prestigious recognition of the Freedom of the Borough, which only happens in special circumstances. “This portrait is a reflection of that accolade. Her gracious nature and unwavering enthusiasm always shines through and I think that is also evident in this portrait.”