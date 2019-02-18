Mid and East Antrim flags up Commonwealth and Armed Forces Day support

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will take part in celebrations this year to mark Commonwealth Day and Armed Forces Day.

Elected members agreed to fly the Commonwealth flag and Armed Forces flag in both March and June, respectively.

Commonwealth Day 2019 will be celebrated on March, 11 and the theme this year is ‘A Connected Commonwealth’.

The Commonwealth Flag will be flown on Ballymena Town Hall, Carrickfergus Town Hall and Smiley Buildings in Larne.

Armed Forces Day will take place on Saturday, June 29 2019. As in previous years, the flag will be hoisted on June 24 in Mid and East Antrim.

The Deputy Mayor, Cllr Cheryl Johnston, said: “I welcome the opportunity for the borough to join in the global celebrations for Commonwealth Day and Armed Forces Day. The values of the Commonwealth are amongst those shared here at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

“The theme this year of, A Connected Commonwealth, highlights all of the areas that we work together to promote here in Mid and East Antrim.

“The flying of both flags at all council buildings will show our borough’s support for the Commonwealth and the Armed Forces.”