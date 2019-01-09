Mid and East Antrim ‘working together’ to tackle drug and alcohol misuse’

Mid and East Antrim Borough residents whose lives are blighted by drug and alcohol misuse are urged to seek help and support.

Last year MEA Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) launched its #StopTheTrend campaign, which aims to help tackle the issue.

Supporting the initiative, Councillor Ruth Wilson, who has worked for the health service for more than 30 years, said: “Due to my profession and my role as a local representative, I know all too well the risks and damage caused by drug and alcohol misuse can affect all ages and genders. The #StopTheTrend campaign is vital to raise awareness of the devastation of drug and alcohol misuse. It is extremely powerful and thought-provoking.

“There have been a number of tragedies in Northern Ireland in recent weeks which police believe may have resulted from the use of illicit or prescription drugs. My thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected.

“All of us in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council know that working together is the only way to deliver for all our citizens and communities.

“Our council along with our PCSP, statutory partners and agencies will do everything within our powers to raise awareness of what support and help is out there for those who need it.

“I appeal to anybody who needs help for themselves or a loved one to reach out immediately.”

#StopTheTrend also encourages young people to talk about the issues that may be affecting them, or someone they know. If you or anyone you know may need help you can contact this Freephone helpline number for impartial advice: 028(25) 689306.