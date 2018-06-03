Mid Ulster Pipe Band Championships: Closkelt sizzle at Cookstown

Closkelt continued their magnificent start to the 2018 pipe band season with another dominant performance, this time at the Mid Ulster Pipe Band Championships.

Cookstown High School provided the venue but it was the Co Down band that was the toast of Co Tyrone on a fine day with lots of good performances across the various grades.

Prize-winning drum majors Jamie Cupples (Mackenzie Caledonian) and Louise Smiton (Closkelt)

Closkelt dominated Grade two and once again took the opportunity to play up in Grade one where they also ran out victors.

Once again, none of the regular Grade one bands were on duty; however, the Grade two trio of Closkelt, Colmcille and visiting New Ross and District ensured there was competition to entertain the spectators.

Closkelt ran out winners ahead of New Ross, who collected the drumming prize, with Colmcille in third place.

Back in their usual position in Grade two, Closkelt enjoyed a clean sweep of the prizes as they lifted silverware for best pipes, drums, bass section and of course the first place trophy. New Ross and Colmcille were second and third respectively with Matt Boyd Memorial from Grade 3a playing up and placing fourth.

Marlacoo & District took the honours in Grade 3a ahead of Drumlough, Matt Boyd Memorial and Thiepval Memorial. Prize for best drums in Grade 3a was scooped up by Quinn Memorial.

St Mary’s Derrytrasna have adjusted to life in Grade 3b with little difficulty and they proved it once again with a victory at Cookstown, which included prizes for best pipes and drums. Tullylagan, Major Sinclair Memorial and Clogher & District completed the prize list.

Kildoag have also been enjoying a good run of form and they kept that winning run going in Grade 4a edging out the challenge of McDonald Memorial, McNeilstown and Augharan. Cullybackey lifted the silverware for best drum corps.

Another band building up a steady head of steam is Gransha in Grade 4a. They took a clean sweep of the prizes ahead of Sgt Walker Memorial, Broughshane & District and Bessbrook Crimson Arrow.

There was plenty of close competition in the drum major arenas where Emma Barr (Field Marshal Montgomery), Jamie Cupples (Mackenzie Caledonian), Abigail Wenlock (Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia) and Louise Smiton (Closkelt) ran out victors in their respective grades.

RESULTS

Grade 1: 1, Closkelt, also best pipes, bass and M&D; 2, New Ross and District, also best drums; 3, Colmcille.

Grade 2: 1, Closkelt, also best pipes, drums and bass; 2, New Ross and District; 3, Colmcille; 4, Matt Boyd Memorial, best M&D.

Grade 3a: 1, Marlacoo & District, best M&D; 2, Drumlough; 3, Matt Boyd Memorial, also best pipes; 4 on ensemble preference, Thiepval Memorial. Best drums and bass: Quinn Memorial.

Grade 3b: 1, St. Mary’s Derrytrasna, also best pipes and drums; 2, Tullylagan, also best bass; 3, Major Sinclair Memorial; 4, Clogher & District. Best M&D Raffrey.

Grade 4a: 1, Kildoag, also best pipes and M&D; 2, McDonald Memorial; 3, McNeillstown; 4, Augharan. Best drums: Cullybackey. Best bass: Tamlaght O’Crilly.

Grade 4b: 1, Gransha, also best pipes, drums and bass; 2, Sgt Walker Memorial; 3, Broughshane & District; 4, Bessbrook Crimson Arrow. Best M&D: Bready Ulster Scots.

Drum Majors

Adult: 1, Emma Barr (Field Marshal Montgomery); 2, Lauren Hanna (Lomond and Clyde); 3, Jason Price (Ravara); 4, Andrea McKeown (Battlehill); 5, Alicia Dickson (Matt Boyd Memorial).

Juvenile: 1, Jamie Cupples (Mackenzie Caledonian); 2, Kathryn McKeown (Battlehill); 3, Jason Nicholl (Clontibret); 4, Kara Gilmour (Scottish Fire and Rescue Service); 5, Lucas Adamson (Sgt Walker Memorial).

Junior: 1, Abigail Wenlock (Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia); 2, Leanne Crooks (Syerla & District); 3, Kathy Hunter (Manorcunningham); 4, Lee Nicholl (Clontibret); 5, Zara Cupples (Cullybackey).

Novice: 1, Louise Smiton (Closkelt); 2, Carys Graham (Upper Crossgare); 3, Harry Mills (Syerla & District); 4, Ben Dickson (Lisnamulligan); 5, Mia Buckley (Joseph Forde Memorial).