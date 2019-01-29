Mike Nesbitt defends tweet on Simon Zebo’s ‘ageism’

Former UUP leader Mike Nesbitt has defended accusing Irish rugby player Simon Zebo of ageism after the player described an abusive fan aged over 40 as “elderly”.

The fan was given a liftetime ban for racist abuse of Zebo during the Racing 92 game against Ulster this month.

After the game, Zebo tweeted: “A tough place to play but great effort from the boys, 2 important points on the road. Also I hope my ears deceived me with some comments directed my way from the crowd #NotOn”.

Zebo later described the man who abused him as “an elderly man, like 40-plus”.

Shortly after, Mr Nesbitt tweeted: “First and foremost Simon Zebo should not have been abused by the Ulster fan who shouted something inappropriate – but Zebo shouldn’t describe him as ‘an elderly man, like 40 plus’. Ageism, racism, both wrong”.

The MLA’s remark drew almost 400 heated comments.

Zebo commented that he did not take too much notice and that the MLA “got enough backlash off that”.

He added: “I didn’t mean any harm, I was trying to describe something that was an emotional topic so if I didn’t convey my words in the correct way ... I didn’t think it would be picked up in such a cynical manner, but each to their own.”

But the MLA said Zebo had accepted his criticism. “I note Simon appears to accept his choice of language may not have been appropriate,” he told the News Letter. “That is what I was pointing out.”

The UUP man was “taken aback” that people thought he was equating “the awful racist abuse” with the words Zebo used to describe people in their 40s.

He noted his tweet had begun: ‘First and foremost, Simon Zebo should not have been abused...’.”

The MLA added: “To me, first and foremost this clearly highlights that I view the racist abuse as the bigger issue, which it is, by far. But such are the perils of social media.”