Miley Cyrus and dozens of celebs flee California wildfires

Miley Cyrus has been left “devastated” after her home was burned down in the wildfires raging across California.

The US pop star, 25, revealed her property was one of thousands destroyed as the death toll across the state stands at 31 and appears certain to rise.

Cyrus, who is engaged to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, said her animals and “love of my life” made it out safely.

She tweeted: “Completely devestated (sic) by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now.

“My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left.

“Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!”

In another tweet, Cyrus shared details of how to donate to various bodies involved in the relief effort.

Dozens of celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Caitlyn Jenner and Lady Gaga were forced to flee their Malibu area homes to escape the fires.

Actor Gerard Butler said on Instagram that his Malibu home was “half-gone”.

Fires are raging in both northern and southern California, and at least 31 people have died.

Nearly 230 people were still unaccounted for on Sunday evening, leading to fears the death toll could rise considerably.