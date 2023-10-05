Military jet spotted flying low across greater Belfast - baffled residents report huge roar
and live on Freeview channel 276
One eyewitness described seeing the grey-coloured aircraft travelling roughly north-east to south-west over the north-western edge of the city at about 6.30pm.
Others reported it over east Belfast.
Some observers said it appeared to be a Typhoon.
The roar was extremely loud, and was apparently heard across the city.
Among the comments online were these:
Neil Briscoe (@neilmbriscoe): “Ummm… did a Typhoon just go over my house in Belfast at pretty much flat-subsonic-chat?”
Martin Branney (@MartinBranney): “Fighter jet just casually flying over Belfast?!”
Kyle R.T. Flanigan (@kyleflanigan): “Well, that was a fighter jet over East Belfast.”
Grognard (@Grognardist): “Did Belfast just get buzzed by a fighter jet? Some roar! #Belfast.”
The News Letter has contacted the RAF to establish what the plane was and why it was flying so low, and is awaiting a response.
If you have any pictures / video of the craft, please email [email protected]