Military jet spotted flying low across greater Belfast - baffled residents report huge roar

A military jet has been seen – and heard – flying low over Belfast.
By Adam Kula
Published 5th Oct 2023, 18:59 BST- 1 min read
One eyewitness described seeing the grey-coloured aircraft travelling roughly north-east to south-west over the north-western edge of the city at about 6.30pm.

Others reported it over east Belfast.

Some observers said it appeared to be a Typhoon.

Generic image of an RAF Typhoon FGR4Generic image of an RAF Typhoon FGR4
The roar was extremely loud, and was apparently heard across the city.

Among the comments online were these:

Neil Briscoe (@neilmbriscoe): “Ummm… did a Typhoon just go over my house in Belfast at pretty much flat-subsonic-chat?”

Martin Branney (@MartinBranney): “Fighter jet just casually flying over Belfast?!”

Kyle R.T. Flanigan (@kyleflanigan): “Well, that was a fighter jet over East Belfast.”

Grognard (@Grognardist): “Did Belfast just get buzzed by a fighter jet? Some roar! #Belfast.”

The News Letter has contacted the RAF to establish what the plane was and why it was flying so low, and is awaiting a response.

If you have any pictures / video of the craft, please email [email protected]

