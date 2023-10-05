Military jet spotted flying low across greater Belfast - baffled residents report huge roar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One eyewitness described seeing the grey-coloured aircraft travelling roughly north-east to south-west over the north-western edge of the city at about 6.30pm.

Others reported it over east Belfast.

Some observers said it appeared to be a Typhoon.

Generic image of an RAF Typhoon FGR4

The roar was extremely loud, and was apparently heard across the city.

Among the comments online were these:

Neil Briscoe (@neilmbriscoe): “Ummm… did a Typhoon just go over my house in Belfast at pretty much flat-subsonic-chat?”

Martin Branney (@MartinBranney): “Fighter jet just casually flying over Belfast?!”

Kyle R.T. Flanigan (@kyleflanigan): “Well, that was a fighter jet over East Belfast.”

Grognard (@Grognardist): “Did Belfast just get buzzed by a fighter jet? Some roar! #Belfast.”

The News Letter has contacted the RAF to establish what the plane was and why it was flying so low, and is awaiting a response.