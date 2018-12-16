Military medals returned to owner after Ebay and auction sale

Five stolen military medals have been returned to their owner after they were sold on Ebay and by a collector.

A post on PSNI Craigavon said: "Here’s a good news story for your weekend!

Military medals recovered

"We were told about the theft of 5 military medals from an address in Armagh.

"The victim only realised they were stolen when he went to retrieve them to wear on Remembrance Sunday. The theft occurred sometime in the previous 12 months."

The post adds that "a bit of Detective work with local medal and militaria collectors" identified the stolen medals as having been "sold at auction in November 2018 and further sold to a collector in December 2018".

The post adds that the medals appeared on Ebay on the 13th December "and contact was made with the seller who was more than happy to re-unite the medals with their owner".

"Thankfully, the victim can now have his property returned!," adds the post.