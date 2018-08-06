‘Mindless’ arson attack at former school site

An arson attack at a disused school in Co Tyrone has been branded a “mindless act which put lives in danger”.

Eight portable classrooms were destroyed at the old St Patrick’s Academy building in Killymeal Road, Dungannon.

Over 40 firefighters battled the blaze at the premises on Sunday evening.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dispatched five pumping appliances, an aerial appliance, two water tankers and a command support vehicle with a total of 43 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

NIFRS Group Commander Max Joyce told Radio Ulster the fire was started deliberately and put the lives of firefighters in danger.

He added: “This could have led to someone getting hurt. People who set these fires deliberately need to think about what they are doing and really need to stop it.”

Members of the public were urged to stay away from the incident and to keep windows and doors shut as a precaution.