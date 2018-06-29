Mini Twelfth and arch opening in Ballyclare

Sixmilewater District LOL No.10 has held its annual mini Twelfth, arch opening and act of remembrance in Ballyclare.

Brethren were joined by members from neighbouring districts of Larne, Carnmoney. Cloughfern, Killead and Antrim.

William John Strange, Worshipful District Master, Sixmilewater District LOL No.10 (left) and Laurence McClintock, Worshipful District Master, Sixmilewater District Royal Arch Purple Chapter No.10, laying wreaths at the Cenotaph.

In a statement LOL No.10 said: “Brethren from Ballymoney and Belfast helped to boost the numbers taking part and we were especially pleased to have some sisters from Sister Brown Memorial WLOL 220 and Coleraine Ladies Orange Lodge.

“This was an excellent event as part of our programme in this special year as we host the East Antrim Combine demonstration on Thursday, July 12.

“Arrangements are at an advanced stage and we would wish everyone attending a safe and glorious Twelfth.

Meanwhile, Carnmoney District LOL No.25 has held its mini Twelfth and arch opening in Glengormley.

Act of Remembrance at Ballyclare War Memorial Park.

Carnmoney District Master Albert Steele addressed the crowd at the opening.

John McCormick of Boyd Memorial LOL 312, officially declaring the arch open for 2018.

The head of the parade passing under the arch after the official opening