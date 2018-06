Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating three missing teenagers from the Limavady area who have not been seen since last night (Monday,18 June).

In a Facebook appeal Sergeant Sweeney said “We would ask that Emily Brolly (16), Casey Kealey (16) and Patrick Crumlish (13) or anyone who knows of their whereabouts contact Police at on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1445 18/06/18.”

Casey Kealey