MISSING: can you help find Keith Davidson

Police are appealing for the public to assist them in locating Keith Davidson.

PSNI Dungannon and South Tyrone shared an appeal to locate Mr Davidson earlier today on social media.

Mr Davidson was last seen at 10.45am on Saturday (June 23).

He is described as being approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue zip up jacket, dark grey shorts and black trainers.

He may also have a black mountain bike with him and be wearing a white helmet.

Police ask anyone with information to contact police in Dungannon urgently on the 101 number quoting reference number CC400 24/6/18.