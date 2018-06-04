MISSING: Can you help find missing 14-year-old Carter McKinstry

Police are appealing for help in locating missing Carter McKinstry.

He is only 14-years-old.

A post on PSNI Down Facebook page says: "We need help finding a young man who was last seen in the South Belfast area around 0440 am in this red Mini One car with the registration JIG6033.

"The young man is Carter McKinstry. Although he is from the Saintfield area he is familiar enough with the South Belfast area."

They added that the young men is "not thought to be a danger to himself or others but given his young age, we need to speak to him and get him home to his family".

"If you have any information on Carter, please give us a call on 101 quoting incident reference number 246 04/06/16. If you are not happy to do that, why not ring independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800555111. #PQ

#YourPSNI #WorkingTogether #KeepingPeopleSafe", the post adds.