MISSING: Have you seen Michael Cullen?

Police and the family of missing 33-year-old Michael Cullen have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

The PSNI said he was last in contact with his family at around 2pm on Tuesday, January 9. He was reported missing from his home in the North Circular Road area of Belfast

Michael is 5’11” tall with dark hair and beard. It is believed he is wearing a green puffa jacket, grey jumper and black trousers.

“It is known that Michael would sometimes frequent the coffee shops in the Boucher Road and Lisburn Road areas of Belfast," Chief Inspector Stephen Burns said. "Have you seen him in and around these areas?

"If so, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 622 09/01/18."