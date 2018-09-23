Missing man: Can you help police find Eseyas Tesfay?

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of missing 21-year-old Eritrean national Eseyas Tesfay, who was last seen in Belfast earlier this month.

According to the PSNI, Eseyas was last seen in the Malone Road area on Friday 14 September at around 10.30am.

He is described as being “around 6ft 3ins tall, black, with black hair shaved at the sides with afro on top. He would normally wear a green and black hooded top, dark trousers and carries a black backpack.”

Officers have appealed to Eseyas, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, to contact them at Lisburn Road Station on 101 quoting reference number 887 18/09/18.