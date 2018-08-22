Missing man: Can you help police find William Blair?

Police and the family of missing pensioner William Blair are becoming increasingly concerned for his whereabouts.

The 87-year-old was last seen at around 5pm yesterday, Tuesday August 21, on the Donegall Road in Belfast, close to the City Hospital.

When last seen he was wearing a beige jacket, white shirt and dark trousers.

William also wears a surgically fitted hearing aid on one ear.

Police have appealed for William, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 1321 21/08/18.