Missing man found ‘safe and well’

Police have thanked the public for their help in the search for 41-year-old Lisburn man Peter Lindsay.

Mr Lindsay was reported missing over the Christmas period after he was last seen in the Moss Road area at around 4am on December 22.

Peter Lindsay was the UKIP candidate for Downshire East in the 2014 local government election. Pic by John Kelly

Police said they were concerned about the welfare of the former UKIP council election candidate and issued an appeal for information about his whereabouts.

On Thursday, December 28 a post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page confirmed that Mr Lindsay “has been found safe and well.”

“Many thanks to all who helped us with this appeal and locating him, your assistance has been vital and is much appreciated,” a PSNI spokesperson said.