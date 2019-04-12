Missing man may have got off train between Belfast and Portadown

A man who has been missing since Wednesday, may have got off a train somewhere between Belfast and Portadown.

Police are asking for help in finding Newtownards man Walter Edwards who has not had contact with his family since 7.45pm on Wednesday night.

Walter Edwards

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We do know that he drove to his father’s home in Belfast where he dropped of the car along with the keys then we believe he made his way to Great Victoria Street station where he boarded a train for Portadown at 8.41pm.

“The train called at Adelaide, Lisburn, Moira, Lurgan and Portadown.

“We cannot yet establish which stop he got off until we go through the CCTV so at present all are a possibility.

“This is out of character for Mr Edwards and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

“As always in these appeals Mr Edwards is in no trouble at all with police and we just need to know he is safe and well.

“If you do see Mr Edwards please call us on 101 and quote serial cc2019041100019.”