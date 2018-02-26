Missing man: Police appeal to public for information

Police investigating a missing persons case in Lisburn have appealed to the public to come forward with any information.

Officers say they are becoming “increasingly worried” about Arturs Burtnieks, who went missing near the city centre on Saturday night.

An appeal for information, posted on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page on Sunday night, said: “Do you know Arturs Burtnieks? Did you see a male in around the Union Bridge or Lagan Tow Path area at approximately 22:30 hours last night? Do you have any information that can assist police?

“Arturs is 20 years old and 6’3” tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes and also has his tongue pierced. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey puffa style jacket.”

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact investigating officers in Lisburn on 101 quoting serial 1014 of 25/02/2018.