Missing names from Cenotaph to be added

A total of 238 missing names are set to be added to Lurgan Cenotaph, following a joint venture by Lurgan & Brownlow RBL in conjunction with Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Council.

With 205 of these names are those who paid the supreme sacrifice during the Great War, but for one reason or another were not added to the brass plates on the Cenotaph at the time it was erected.

There are also 33 names from WW2 to be added to the pillars that were place in front of the main Cenotaph back in 1957 to recognised the sacrifice of those brave men.

Plans are already ongoing to have the names in place before the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War.

Lurgan & Brownlow Chairman Roberta McNally said: “Before these additional names came to light it was well accepted, that per head of population, Lurgan lost more of its brave men during The Great War than any other town in the UK.

“It has been a lot of hard work over the last two years compiling, reconciling, researching and cross referencing each name, but as we see the end product coming to fruition it has been a very worthwhile venture.

“It was a very humbling and emotional experience for those involved in the research as we discovered stories of extreme bravery.

“At this moment in time there are 311 names on the Cenotaph commemorating WW1 fallen and 82 name commemorating WW2 fallen, these additions will bring the total to 549.

“Adding the names will be a very fitting tribute to those brave men and one woman who gave their lives for our freedom.”

She added: “It is hard for us to comprehend the horror that must have been bestowed on every street in our town during both Wars. I would confidently say that there would hardly have been a street that would not have been effected, with several families suffering multiple loss of life”.

“The names listed are for review by the general public to correct any spelling mistakes and to make an appeal if they know of any other names that should be added, corrections and additions must be forwarded within 28 days of this press release.”