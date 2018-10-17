Missing NI's man family issue recently taken photo

The family of a missing Northern Ireland man has issued a recently taken photograph of him to aid the PSNI in their search for him.

Robert Holmes, 42, was last seen in the Lakeview Avenue area of Newtownabbey on Wednesday.

MISSING: Robert Holmes.

He is described as being 6ft tall, slim build with dirty fair hair, blue eyes and has facial stubble.

It is believed Robert had been wearing a dark waterproof coat, grey/black hooded top and a green monkey hat.

"We are appealing for Robert to make contact with police or his family, or if anyone knows of his whereabouts, has sighted him or has any information please contact Newtownabbey on 101 quoting reference number 557 17/10/19," said the PSNI.