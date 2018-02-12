Missing person appeal

Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl missing from the Portadown area.

They have asked the public to be on the lookout for Tieghan Douglas, who is 15 years old from Portadown.

She was last seen at aproximately 1pm yesterday (Sunday 11th February) and is believed to be wearing a white coat and blue or black jeans. She is likely to be somewhere in the Craigavon area.

If anyone has any information about Tieghan's whereabouts please call 101 quoting reference 55 of 12/02/18.

Police added, “Tieghan is not in any trouble, we would just like to confirm that she is safe and well.”