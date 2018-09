Police are seeking the public’s help in locating missing Carrick man Wayne Downey.

The 37-year-old was reported missing on Friday, September 28, and was last seen in Prospect Grove, Carrickfergus the previous day at around 2pm.

Wayne is around 6’ tall, of a very muscular build with dirty fair hair and has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Police are appealing for Wayne or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to please get in touch with them by calling 101, quoting reference 333 28/09/18.