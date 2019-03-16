Missing person appeal for Nicola Steele

Police and the family of Nicola Steele from Millisle are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Inspector Johnny Francey said: “Forty-seven-year-old Nicola is currently missing and was last seen at around 10:30am on Tuesday 12th March in the Millisle area. Nicola is believed to have been driving a blue Ford car when she was first reported missing but the car has since been recovered in Bangor Town Centre and there have been a number of unconfirmed sightings of Nicola in the Greater Belfast area over the past few days.

“Nicola is described as around 5’5 tall, of heavy build, with dirty fair shoulder length hair and blue eyes and was wearing either a black padded coat or Paisley black and white designed waterproof jacket with a peach coloured top and blue jeans.

“I would ask Nicola or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact officers in Newtownards on 101 quoting reference number 987 12/03/19.”