Missing person: Can you help police locate Jacob?

Police have appealed to the public to help them find a young man who was last seen in east Belfast early this morning.

Jacob Hervey, who is 5ft 6in tall, of stocky build and speaks with an American accent, was last seen at 9am.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt, grey trousers and black/red trainers. He may or may not be wearing glasses.

A post on the PSNI East Belfast Facebook page said: “If anyone sights Jacob or knows any information that could help police locate him please contact us on 101 and quote police reference number 678 of 25th July 2018.”