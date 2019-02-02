MISSING TEENAGER Have you seen Vanessa Manea?

Police want to get in touch with a teenager from Portadown who has been missing since yesterday.

Police said they are concerned for 15-year-old Vanessa Manea.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “She has not been seen since yesterday (01/02/19) evening.

“She is described as 5’1” with purple/plum long hair worn usually in a bun.

“She was last seen wearing a turquoise hoody, black leggings and carrying a stripped multicoloured bag.

“Vanessa if you’re reading this please contact us, we just want to make sure you’re OK.

“If anyone has any information about Vanessa’s whereabouts please contact police quoting the reference 418 of 02/02/2019.”