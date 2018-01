Police have thanked the public for assisting them in locating missing teenager Shannon Kirkwood.

A post from PSNI Ards says: "Shannon Kirkwood has been found alive and well. Thank you everybody that assisted us today in locating her."

An earlier post appealed for information about the missing 19-year-old from Newtownards, who they said had been last seen in Dundonald at 10am on January 15.