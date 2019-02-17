Missing teenagers discovered by bus driver after alert raised online

Police have revealed that missing girls - Aisleen Norris (13) and Aoife Doherty (14) - were discovered within 40 minutes of their missing status being made public.

A post on PSNI Facebook, entitled 'MISSING GIRLS FOUND' says: "WOW!!! this is a great story. Only an hour ago we posted about two missing teenage girls.

"The post was shared hundreds of times and somebody on the 212 bus from Derry/ Londonderry to Belfast recognised the girls. News travelled round the bus and then somebody told the Driver who stopped the bus to await Police.

"It only took you 40 minutes to locate these vulnerable young girls and I dread to think where they may have ended up tonight.

#SocialMediaForGood #HeroBusDriver #PeoplePower#KeeingPeopleSafe".

Earlier a post on PSNI Facebook appealed for help in locating the vulnerable girls.

A PSNI Foyle spokesperson said: “They are believed to be in the company of each other. Last seen in the area of Foyle Street in the city at approximately 9pm on February 15.

“Aisleen is described as 5’3, short red / ginger hair and wearing black jeans and a black top with a multicoloured jacket. Aoife is described as 5’4, thin, wearing black and tartan trousers with a cord coat.

“They may have travelled as far as Belfast so please share! If you see either of these girls please contact Strand Road police on 101, quoting reference numbers 436 and 440 of 15/02/19.”

