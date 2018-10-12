MLA: has PSNI tested ‘forgotten’ weapons archive for prosecutions?

The Chief Constable has been challenged to say whether a ‘container load’ of Troubles related weapons held by the authorities in 2006 have been fully examined for forensic evidence with a view to bringing prosecutions.

UUP Justice Spokesman Doug Beattie was speaking after Chief Constable George Hamilton said that the decision to allow paramilitaries to decommission weapons without forensic tests in 2001 meant police have “one hand tied behind our backs” when it comes to investigating the past.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Weapons put on show by the RUC after they stopped two cars packed full of guns destined for the UDA in 1988. Photo: Pacemaker

However the PSNI were yesterday unable to put his comments into context by giving any clarity on what they have done with “a container load” of terror weapons from the Troubles, which they seized seperately from decommissioning and which the News Letter revealed the existence of in 2006. It is not known what has happened to the weapons since.

Mr Hamilton told the BBC yesterday he did not criticise the decision to allow terrorist weapon decommissioning in 2001, but said it removed a “major line of inquiry” for detectives.

As a result, he said only about 4% of investigations into 1,700 unsolved Troubles murders are likely to result in convictions.

In 2006 the News Letter reported the Forensic Service of NI (FSNI) held “a container load” of Troubles weapons - and that it was confident of being able to exploit them forensically for prosecutions. Senior FSNI officials made the boasts to the Duke of York at their headquarters in March 2006.

However the the News Letter has since been able to secure no evidence of whether the PSNI or Historical Enquiries Team (HET) had made any effort to cross reference the weapons to ongoing HET legacy cases or test them for DNA.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie said: “Given that decommissioning was deemed to be completed in September 2005, the news that the FSNI had ‘a container load of weapons’ in 2006 is extremely interesting,” he told the News Letter.

“Undoubtedly these weapons - obtained separately to the decommissioning process - could and should have been subjected to all manner of forensic and ballistics tests to see if they could be linked to shootings and individual terrorists. “One would certainly have expected this to be the case if the PSNI was actively trying to solve past crimes.

“I would be very interested to learn from the Chief Constable just where this store of weapons is now, and what – if anything – has been done to examine its contents.

“There are concerns that the Police might be under pressure not to link weapons to historic crimes, so as to avoid political embarrassment should these weapons lead to the doors of people who Sinn Fein in particular might term ‘supporters of the peace process.”

In 2006 senior FSNI officials boasted to the Duke of York that the latest DNA technology would allow them to secure convictions using the weapons.

However by 2007 the Historical Enquiries Team had confirmed to this paper that it had all but completed investigations into 10 per cent of the earliest murders in the Troubles - but with no evidence of any of the weapons having yet been DNA or ballistically tested to be cross referenced against Troubles murders; the Northern Ireland Office also declined to say if any of the old weapons held had yet been forensically examined.

He said it did not carry out DNA tests unless asked to do so. “If an individual case was linked to a firearm in police possession, and there was a realistic chance of obtaining uncontaminated evidence via a DNA examination, then the HET would progress that as part of their investigation,” it said.

But speaking in 2007, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP expressed concern at the apparent lack of effort to even ballistically cross reference these weapons to murders.

“Many terrorist groups used the same weapon for numerous murders; it seems bizarre that HET appears to be making little effort to maximise the potential of DNA and ballistics evidence to secure convictions,” he said.

In 2006 the Forensic Service of NI boasted that DNA technology was then so advanced that it could screen out accidental DNA from a container load of Troubles weapons and locate suspects by testing blood relatives.

A year later an Omagh Bomb trial collapsed when the reliability of ‘Low Copy Number DNA’ tests was called into question. However, the tests were later vindicated as valid evidence if exhibits are properly stored - and as an important tool for developing investigative leads.

In 2017 a drugs gang was jailed in Scotland using a new technique in which a gun was taken apart to take DNA from skin particles and sweat that had seeped inside. The Crown Prosection Service says current DNA-17 tests makes it possible to produce DNA profiles “from less DNA, or poor quality DNA samples, eg samples of DNA that have become degraded”.