MLA: QUB grows colder for Protestants after severing links with four theological colleges

The atmosphere at Queen’s University Belfast will be “a few degrees colder” for Protestants after the institution severed links with the Presbyterian Union Theological College (UTC) this week, an MLA has claimed.

QUB’s move to shut its Institute of Theology this week ends links with all Protestant theological colleges – not just UTC, but also the Methodist Edgehill Theological College, The Irish Baptist College and Belfast Bible College, which had some post-grad Queen’s students.

In June 2018 the Presbyterian General Assembly took a controversial decision to exclude people in same sex relationships from church membership.

A UTC professor Laurence Kirkpatrick critiqued the decision in the media and was then suspended (and later sacked). Three weeks later QUB announced a fresh review of its links with UTC “in light of a number of developments in recent weeks”.

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford expressed concern after the links was suspended, noting QUB is forging ahead with links with Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman university in Saudi Arabia, which enforces strict Islamic rules.

He said thus week: “I am disappointed but not entirely surprised by QUB’s decision to sever ties with UTC.

“Along with Gordon Lyons MLA I met with QUB over this at the university’s request. They indicated that the decision had absolutely nothing to do with recent decisions made by the Presbyterian General Assembly.”

Apparently contrary to the stated reasons for the review given to the media in June, the report QUB published this week said that the reasons for severing ties was because UTC had not satisfactorily complied with a strategic review in 2016 – two years before the controversial vote.

But Mr Stalford contested the apparent new rationale given this week, saying its raises “serious and important questions around the process”. He also expressed concerns that “there may have been lobbying” from outside QUB.

“If that was the case it would raise serious questions about academic freedom and respect for freedom of conscience. According to audits UTC has an excellent track record and the standard of its teaching is good.

“I believe this action will lead people from a Protestant background to feel the atmosphere at QUB is a few degrees colder for them.”

Invited to respond, QUB referred to two full pages of the 13 page report it published this week and reissued a statement. It said: “Queen’s University recently conducted a review of the Institute of Theology’s Agreements and relationships with a particular focus on the undergraduate teaching and curriculum being delivered by Union Theological College (UTC).

“After considering the findings of the review, combined with the previous review conducted in 2016, the University outlined concerns regarding the breadth and diversity of the teaching and curriculum being delivered and suspended undergraduate entry for 2019-20.”

As a result, the university will no longer award degrees in the subject of Theology following completion of current students, it added.