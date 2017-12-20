MLA wage cuts will not affect SF intransigence: Storey

Slashing MLAs’ wages will have no bearing on Sinn Fein’s “intransigent position” when it comes to salvaging devolution in Northern Ireland, a DUP politician has claimed.

Mervyn Storey said the proposed move – outlined in an independent review – would not affect the talks process as Sinn Fein have “no interest” in seeing power-sharing restored.

He told the News Letter: “It suits Sinn Fein’s agenda to create the impression that NI is a failed state.

“Cutting the salaries of MLAs will not worry Sinn Fein one bit, as they have plenty of money coming in from other sources.

“The party is awash with money, so in terms of getting Stormont back up and running, this would have no impact.”

When asked if he felt the proposed cut to MLAs’ salaries was right and proportionate, the North Antrim MLA asked us to direct the question to the party’s press office.

However, he added: “What I will say is that if I have to take a pay cut then I am happy with that. My salary is irrelevant. What I am concerned with is protecting jobs in my constituency, protecting our health service and our education system. These are things which Sinn Fein, with their intransigent position, have shown they do not care about.

“The time has come for Mr Brokenshire to wind up the political institutions here and return us to direct rule so that decisions can be made for the good of the people of Northern Ireland.”

While Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie backed proposals to cut MLAs’ wages, he felt it would ultimately have “no affect on the DUP or Sinn Fein”.

He told the News Letter: “Reducing MLAs’ salaries is not going to create an environment where Sinn Fein suddenly drop their red lines or the DUP all of a sudden agree to an Irish language act.”

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said that the party was “fully committed to the immediate re-establishment” of the power-sharing institutions on the basis of “rights, equality and respect”.

On the proposed pay cut for MLAs, they added: “Sinn Fein have stated in our submission to Mr Reaney as part of his review on MLA pay that if the Assembly is not re-established in the short term, then we are firmly of the view that the current arrangements needed to be reviewed.”