MLAs ‘feel uncomfortable’ giving support to Presbyterian Church

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has said it is saddened after two prominent MLAs refused to rule out the possibility that they will quit the church in the wake of recent decisions it has taken regarding same-sex relationships.

Both Alliance leader Naomi Long and former UUP leader Mike Nesbitt – both members of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland – have revealed that they feel “uncomfortable” with the church’s decision to exclude people in same-sex relationships from membership and their children from baptism.

And former Alliance leader David Ford – who was removed from his role as an elder in his Presbyterian church in 2016 after supporting gay marriage –said he believes there is a “mood of growing homophobia” among elements within the church.

Their remarks come after former Assembly speaker Lord Alderdice resigned from the church, citing particular concern with its decision to stop ceremonial exchanges of moderators with the Church of Scotland and the United Reformed Church in England, due to views on same-sex relationships in those churches.

Speaking on BBC’s Talkback Show on Friday, Mr Nesbitt said he was “angry” at how the church had treated Lord Alderdice, stating: “He has not only been a member of the church for many years, but has been a very loyal servant as an elder for 30 years.

“Twice in last 24 hours I have heard representatives of the church, to my mind, trying to dismiss his views by saying, ‘Sure he is leaving anyway’.

“I think that is wrong and I want to say to the church, you are better than that, or you should be better than that.”

Describing himself as a “struggling Christian”, the Strangford MLA added: “I feel the church has become a much colder house for me.

“I sense there is a movement which seems to be determined to try and take the church down a more conservative path.

“ We have to respect people who want to do that but we don’t have to support them.”

When asked by presented William Crawley if he was considering leaving the church, Mr Nesbitt said: “My attendance at church over recent months has not been anything to be proud of so I am not sure they would even miss me. But I am very uncomfortable with supporting those decisions.

“The final choice I have to make is whether by attending the church I am de facto supporting those decisions.”

His views echoed those of Alliance leader Mrs Long , who – also speaking to the BBC – said she has been “wrestling” with the issue for some time.

She added: “It has made my church membership increasingly uncomfortable and has affected my attendance at worship because I come away angry and frustrated.

“I don’t know if I am going to hang in there and it is very painful.

“I feel there is a unwelcome coolness in the church hierarchy which makes me feel uncomfortable.”

Her former party leader Mr Ford felt the recent decisions by the Presbyterian Church in Ireland were “part of a trend which is moving the church increasingly to the right”.

He added: “We have seen a move to single out being part of same-sex relationship as an almost unique sin for which people can be refused admission to communicant membership and their children refused for baptism.

“It suggests there is a mood of growing homophobia among certain elements.”

Responding to the remarks by politicians, a spokesperson for the Presbyterian Church in Ireland told the News Letter: “It is sad that some people are considering their place in the church, following decisions reached at our General Assembly last week.

“When representatives from all congregations across the island meet in General Assembly, we come to our decisions following prayerful consideration, discussion and open debate – followed by a vote.

“Of course in any organisation it can be difficult for those who disagree with decisions taken.

“We hope however that those in this position in the church can continue to enjoy fellowship within their congregations and we would encourage any individual to talk these issues through with their local minister.”