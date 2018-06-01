Moira station remains on market for £850k

The former police station building in Moira remains on the market for £850,000.

The PSNI building is listed on commercial estate agent Lisney’s, who describe the property as an ‘exceptional redevelopment opportunity’.

The station is one of 12 being sold by the PSNI as part of the 2016 PSNI Estate Strategy, with the aim of raising £1.5m.

Lisburn and Castlereagh, UUP councillor Jim Dillon believes the site is an excellent location and could be a real asset to the village.

He said: “It would make a good bed and breakfast or it could be used for various aspects of society in the village. It’s an asset to the village. There’s no doubt about that.

“It is a very good location - I think it will sell.”

According to the seller, the property “occupies a prominent and highly visible position on Main Street.”

The listing states: “The self-contained site comprises 0.59 acres consisting of a former PSNI station with an attractive grassed area fronting onto Moira Main Street allowing pedestrian access only on this portion of the site.

“The two storey former PSNI station is located in the centre of the site and was constructed c. 2001 to a high specification with a number of further outbuildings / stores plus a generous car parking / yard area to the side and rear.

“Internally the PSNI Station layout is cellular in nature comprising reception and a number of offices. There are also male and female changing areas with w.c.’s, shower facilities and a kitchen area.”