Money and jewellery stolen from two homes

Police are appealing for information after money and jewellery was stolen from homes in Ballymena last weekend.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “It was reported that sometime between Friday, October 26 and Sunday, October 28, entry was gained to two houses on Westbourne Avenue and a sum of money and jewellery stolen from each.

PSNI

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident or anyone who may be offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances, to contact detectives at Larne Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1106 or 1320 of 28/10/18.

"Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”