Month's worth of rain predicted to fall across parts of UK

Parts of Britain could experience a month's worth of rainfall as the country prepares for a soggy start to the week.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall are forecast for eastern, south-eastern and central England with the Met Office issuing weather warnings, saying the conditions could cause flooding, power cuts and damage to trees and other structures.

Temperatures will also remain low with a high of 8C (46F) forecast for London, 12C (54F) in Manchester and 6C (43F) in Norwich.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: "It's the south-east portion of the UK that will be getting the worst of the weather."

The North Downs between Kent and Surrey could see between 60-80mm of rain, compared to the April average for the area of 50mm, she added.

Clare Dinnis, flood duty manager for the Environment Agency, said: "Widespread heavy rain from Sunday evening and through Monday could lead to flooding from surface water and rivers in parts of south, south-east and central England.

"Strong winds will also lead to large waves and spray in exposed coastal areas and we encourage people to take care in these locations.

"We expect some travel disruption during Monday morning's rush-hour. We advise people to listen to their local radio stations and remember not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of fast flowing water is enough to move your car."