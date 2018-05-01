More accidental fires, but fewer deaths, in past year

The number of accidental house fire deaths in Northern Ireland hit what the fire brigade has dubbed a “record low” over the last year.

It said that between the start of April 2017 and the end of April this year, four deaths resulted from the 896 accidental house fires which occurred during the 12-month period.

The number of deaths from such fires in 2016/17 had stood at nine, even though there were fewer such fires, with 826 having been recorded.

And the year before that, the figure had stood at 12 deaths arising from 843 such fires.

A spokeswoman for the fire brigade said that their records stretch back to the year 1999.

The figures, released on Tuesday, do not cover fires which were started deliberately, or which happened in commercial premises.

Alan Walmsley, assistant chief fire and rescue officer, said: “Although the reduction in accidental fire deaths is undoubtedly welcomed, it’s a real tragedy that four people still lost their lives.

“I firmly believe these deaths can be prevented and we continue to strive to ensure that no-one in Northern Ireland loses their life as a result of an accidental house fire – that has to be our goal.”

He said the decline in fire deaths in recent years has been “steady and sustained”, and stemmed from the fire brigade’s work in “identifying and targeting those most at risk from fire”.

He called on householders to take practical steps to eradicate housefires by fitting and testing smoke alarms, not leaving pans unattended, and not overloading sockets.

He also warned that leaving dishwashers or washing machines on overnight could have “devastating consequences”.

He directed people to the fire brigade’s website – www.nifrs.org – for advice on how to prevent blazes in their homes.