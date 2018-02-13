More disruption expected after second night of snowfall

Snow and ice is expected to cause delays and disruption on the roads again today after a second night of snowfall across Northern Ireland.

A yellow warning for snow and ice will remain in place until 10am today, the Met Office has said.

The wintry weather follows a day of disruption yesterday with more than a dozen schools, mostly in counties Londonderry and Tyrone, forced to close for the day.

While the North West region of Northern Ireland was perhaps the worst hit by disruption yesterday, the coldest temperatures and the highest level of snowfall was found in Co Antrim. Met Office forecaster Oli Claydon told the News Letter that the highest recorded snowfall anywhere in the UK yesterday was found in Ballypatrick Forest in Co Antrim, where 9cm was found to have fallen at noon.

The coldest temperatures in Northern Ireland yesterday were found in Killylane, at minus 2.6 degrees, and Altnahinch at minus 2.2 degrees.

Mr Claydon said the early morning today will see “quite heavy rain and snow” before becoming drier and brighter later.

Pictured above are sisters Isabel, 10, and Josephine,14, Nelis, enjoying the snow in Brooke Park, Londonderry, yesterday.