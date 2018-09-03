‘More relaxed and pleasant area for patients and family’

The Oxygen Therapy Centre based at Magheramorne, just outside Larne, has just undergone a major face lift.

The inside and outside of the building have been repainted, the garden tidied and hedges trimmed.

“While patients are receiving their treatment, carers can watch television or read in the new waiting room or make a light meal or enjoy a cup of tea or coffee in the revamped Kitchen. This all makes for a more relaxed and pleasant area not just for patients but accompanying friends and family,” the centre stated.

“We now have in our centre an Electromagnetic Stimulation Therapy Bed. This alleviates pain and symptoms of many conditions. The treatment is totally painless and free from any negative side effects. Our staff and volunteers are all certified First Aid Qualified.

“The new look Oxygen Therapy Centre has been made possible by the generosity of local people and companies making donations or giving of their time free.”

Managed by voluntary board members, the day to day running of the centre is by two dedicated staff and many volunteers giving of their time.