More schools close as 5k homes without power

Around 5,000 homes are without power in the Lurgan, Craigavon and Portadown areas as Storm Ali plunges through Co Armagh.

More schools close as the storm takes its toll on buildings and roads across the area.

Wall collapsed in Deeney Drive Lurgan. Owner Heather Loughran said it was lucky no one was walking passed at the time

Edenderry Primary School in Portadown has announced it is closing at 1.15pm today.

St Brendan’s Primary School Craigavon is also closing. In a statement they said: “Due to extreme winds some damage has occurred and a number of trees have fallen within the school grounds.

“As a precautionary measure, to keep everyone safe, school will close at 1pm today. Please use normal exits and take care on your journey. P1 parent meeting is also cancelled.”

Earlier Tullygally Primary School closed after the building was damaged during the storm.

Parents were asked to collect their children this morning.

A concrete wall at a house in Deeney Drive Lurgan also fell during the high winds.

Owner Heather Loughran said it was lucky noone was walking passed at the time.

Tesco in Craigavon has closed.

All public parks have closed.

Traffic lights are out at the Northway in Portadown causing considerable traffic issues.

A tree has fallon on the slip way off Brownstown Rd to Northway blocking a lane however it’s passable with care.

Another tree has has fallen on the perimeter of Mahon Road Police Station in Portadown.

A tree has also fallen at College Walk Lurgan close to Lurgan College.

Blocked roads and fallen trees include:

Gilford Rd Portadown opposite the Edenderry Nursing home.

Trees down outside Portadown Golf Club and Ballyhannon.

Moyallen road blocked trees and branches blocking both sides.

Tree down in Ashleigh Crescent.

Tree down on Bridge St opposite the Red Row.

New Line blocked near junction beside Avondale Foods.

Tree down on Drumgor Road in Craigavon.

Montaighs Road out beside the Derryhirk

M1 between Portadown and the Birches - four trees down

Gilford Road Lurgan

Belfast Road between Dollingstown and Magheralin

-LAKE ROAD at Pinebank, Portadown bound direction.

-DRUMNACANVY ROAD near the architect building and just before Bleary road junction.

-NORTHWAY PORTADOWN between town centre and Armagh Road.

-HALL ROAD DONAGHCLONEY.

-MOSS ROAD WARINGSTOWN.

-BROWNLOW ROAD between roundabouts B and C at Lismore