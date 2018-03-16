More snow on the way for Northern Ireland as Met Office issues yellow warning for weekend

Just when you thought spring was around the corner, the Met Office has today issued a yellow snow and ice warning for Northern Ireland this weekend.

Video: 10 dos and don’ts for driving in freezing temperatures



According to the UK's national forecaster, scattered snow showers will affect parts of late on Saturday and particularly early on Sunday.

More snow is on the way for Northern Ireland, the Met Office has warned

Motorists are warned that travel delays are likely and there is potential for rail travel to be affected as well. The icy surfaces will also increase the risk of accidents and injuries.

The Met Office's chief forecaster said: "Showers are likely to become more frequent across parts of Northern Ireland bringing one to three cm of snow in places and perhaps 5 - 10 cm over hills."

If you have made plans for St Patrick's Day evening, be aware that the alert is in place between 9pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday. Counties Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Down are all set to be affected.