More than 1,000 Syrian refugees rehomed here

More than 1,000 Syrian refugees have been rehomed in Northern Ireland as part of the humanitarian effort to relocate people fleeing the war-torn country.

Yesterday a further 78 refugees arrived in Northern Ireland through the Vulnerable Persons Relocation Scheme, bringing the total to 1,010.

The Head of the Civil Service here, David Sterling, said the combined efforts of the public, community and voluntary sectors had provided sanctuary, support and the chance of a new life for families fleeing Syria’s bloody civil war.

“It is fitting that during Refugee Week, we welcomed the 1,000th Syrian refugee to Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Over the last three years, organisations and people across Northern Ireland have played our part in this humanitarian effort and I am proud of everything we have achieved together to welcome these families into our society and offer them a new future.

“Today we are recognising the considerable effort which has helped to ensure the transition has been as smooth as possible.”

A number of department’s across the Northern Ireland Civil Service have worked together to deliver the Syrian Vulnerable Person Relocation Scheme.

Praising the “excellent partnership working across government”, Mark Browne from The Executive Office commented: “People in Northern Ireland can be proud that we have offered a safe haven for families who have suffered as a result of the Syrian conflict to rebuild their lives.”

Ian Snowden, who leads the operational delivery of the programme in the Department for Communities, thanked everyone who has played their part in the relocation scheme.

“It has been a challenging experience but is one of the most rewarding projects I have worked on,” he said.

“As a father of two boys, every time I see the mums and dads and their children arrive at the airport I am struck by how frightening it would be to move your entire family to a new country and start again. Despite the challenges they face, the refugee families who have arrived in Northern Ireland have embraced life here.”

Millions of people have fled the brutal civil war in Syria, which has been going on since March 2011.

It’s estimated more than 400,000 people have been killed in the armed conflict.