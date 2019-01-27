More than 100 trees brought down by weekend gales in NI

More than 100 trees were reported to have fallen in less than 24 hours as gales swept across Northern Ireland on Saturday night into Sunday.

One of the worst affected areas was north Antrim where one of the iconic ‘Dark Hedges’ trees came down at Bregagh Road near Armoy,

The 'Dark Hedges' trees made famous by the TV fantasy drama Game of Thrones have been damaged in the overnight storm.' Picture. Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

A number of trees were also brought down in the Ballycastle and Glensheck areas of Co Antrim due to the persistent high winds.

The Springmount Road between Glarryford and Clough was closed for a number of hours on Sunday after a fallen tree blocked the road.

A spokesman for DfI Roads said the body received “101 reports of fallen trees across Northern Ireland” between Saturday and Sunday but said the vast majority of the roads were reopened by late on Sunday afternoon.

Some areas were also affected by snow and ice on Sunday and forecasters have not ruled out further snow for Northern Ireland over the coming days.

A Met Office spokesman said Monday will have “bright start in the east with some sunshine” but it will continue as “a rather cloudy day with scattered showers”.

Forecasters warn that “showers will fall as snow over the hills” and it will be “cold with lighter winds”.

The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday, according to the Met Office is: “A cold few days with a mixture of clear or sunny spells and occasional sleet or snow showers giving some accumulations.”