More than 1000 tributes paid online to tragic Michael Cullen

More than one thousand tributes have been paid to tragic Michael Cullen - whose body was discovered at Cavehill yesterday.

Michael's heartbroken family confirmed the tragic news on social media and thanked everyone for their valiant efforts in trying to bring the 33-year-old home.

His brother, Niall Cullen, said the support his family received over recent weeks has “really shown how many kind souls we have in this world”.

On Facebook page Help Find Michael Cullen Niall added that his brother Michael would “always be in our hearts and with us in spirit”.

After yesterday’s development, messages of support for Michael’s family have been flooding in.

On Facebook one post said: "Very sad heartbreaking news. Thoughts and prayers to his family and anybody else who knew him. I met Michael a few times through mutual friends and can wholeheartedly say he was a real sincere genuine guy! Amazing guy who'll sadly be missed by many.. R.I.P Mate. "

Another post said: "Really sorry to hear about Michaels death. My deepest thoughts and prayers are with his loving family and friends. My thoughts are with u at this difficult time. Sending you's comfort and support."

"We are so so sorry for your loss Niall," added another post. "!This is beyond heartbreaking. We can’t imagine what all of your family must be going through right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God rest his soul x x x"

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long tweeted: “So sorry to read that the search for Michael Cullen has ended so tragically, with the recovery of his body from Cave Hill.

“Thoughts are with his family, friends and the emergency services and volunteers who helped with the search in hope of better news. So very sad.”

Yesterday the post confirming Michael's body had been located said: "Everyone,

It's with the heaviest of hearts that I have to tell you that Michael has been recovered from Cavehill mountain a short time ago. The specialist rescue team are now bringing him back to his family home.

Despite all of our best efforts over the past 3 weeks, tragically it is not the outcome that all of us wished and prayed so hard for.

Michael was a highly talented guy as those who saw him perform will testify to, but he was also a much loved son, brother, cousin and friend to many whose hearts are now broken. We can only hope he will look down on us and see the huge amount of love we all had for him.

The Cullen family wish to thank everyone for your valiant efforts in trying to bring Michael home... we will never forget this!"