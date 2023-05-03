It is understood that Kaylee Black had gone missing on Sunday and news of her passing was posted on social media on Monday night by Crusaders Strikers who said the club was “deeply saddened” to hear of the death of the Under 13s player.

A PSNI spokesman said that police attended the scene of a sudden death in Newtownabbey on Sunday evening. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Following Kaylee’s death, a gofundme appeal was launched to assist her family with funeral costs.

The total raised now stands at 7,453.

A Facebook group has also been set up by family collating all the tributes to the youngster – Remembering Kaylee Black.

DUP MLA Philip Brett last night posted: “Called this evening to Rathfern to pay my respects to Kaylee Black. The local community is absolutely heartbroken. United in grief and sorrow at the loss of such a wonderful young girl.

“For those wishing to support the family- https://gofund.me/4a48786d”

And in another post the Rathcoole Protestant Boys Official said: “The amount of support received towards young Kaylee Blacks go fund me page is nothing short of remarkable. Amazing to see this world is still full of kind, loving genuine people

“Officers and Members of Rathcoole Protestant Boys will be holding a short memorial in honour of Kaylee's life at the bottom of Rathfern near her home on Friday at around 6pm.

"The band will have the flags tied up in Orange and Yellow ribbons, as well as having a sunflower placed on our uniform in her memory.

“We ask anyone that wishes to come along and pay their respects along with the band you are more than welcome”.

The gofundme appeal was set up by William Mayne, who on the fundraising initiative said: “Words cannot explain what the family of Kaylee Black are going through.

“A talented young footballer who played for Crusaders girls team, has left a massive space in the hearts of her family.”

Paying tribute to Kaylee, Crusaders Strikers said: “Everyone at Crusaders is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our U13 Titans player Kaylee Black.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first team game at Seaview.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

​Kaylee’s aunt Carol Weatherup said: “RIP to my beautiful, stunning niece Kaylee. You were the most loving, beautiful, intelligent girl with pure talent and love for football.

“My heart’s broken. You are and were so loved baby girl.”

​Another tribute from Newtownabbey PUP said: “Words can never express the sadness in all our hearts, on hearing the sudden passing of Kaylee Black.

“At this sad time we would like to send our condolences firstly to Kaylee’s family, her friends, her football colleagues and anyone who was gifted this beautiful girl’s presence in life.

“Words, no matter how kind, can’t mend your heartache. However, those who care for you wish you comfort and peace in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.

“Our whole community hold you in our thoughts and prayers.”

​

​A number of messages came from local football teams following Kaylee’s sudden death.

Antrim Town Women FC said: “Antrim Town Women FC would like to send our condolences to the family, friends and team mates of young Crusaders Strikers FC player Kaylee Black at this sad time, our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

“If any of our members at the club need to talk please don't hesitate to reach out, we are always here to listen.”

Shankill United FC said: “Some things are just so much more important than football.

