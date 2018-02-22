Mother and son uninjured in late night shooting

Police are appealing for information after shots were fired into the living room of a house in south Armagh.

The shooting is reported to have happened in the Cloghoge Road area of Cullyhanna around 11pm yesterday.

A PSNI spokesman said: "At approximately 11.00pm shots were fired at the house, breaking windows in the living room/kitchen area and sitting room.

"A woman and her son were in the property at the time.

"They were not injured as a result of the shooting."

Police have asked that anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information that would assist with police enquiries to contact Detectives at Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1560 21/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.