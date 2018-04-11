Mother rushed to hospital after falling from funfair ride

A woman was rushed to hospital after falling from a funfair ride in west London.

The woman, believed to be a mother in her 40s, was at the Funderpark fair in Yiewsley, West Drayton, when the incident took place.

Ambulance services were called just after 8pm on Tuesday and sent a team of medics, including from London Air Ambulance.

A statement said: "We treated a female patient at the scene and took her to hospital as a priority."

Police were called at 8.15pm and assisted ambulance crews.

Officers said inquiries into the circumstances of the fall are continuing. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.