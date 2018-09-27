Motorcycle escort tribute for funeral of tragic biker

A motorcycle escort party will accompany the cortege at the funeral of Newtownards biker Martin Harvey on Friday (September 28).

Mr Harvey, 57, was killed when his bike left the road at Fathom Line, Newry on Sunday morning.

He was a member of the Belfast Flyers Motorcycle Club.

A celebration of his life will take place at S Clarke and Son Funeral Home, Newtownards at 1.30pm with funeral afterwards to Roselawn crematorium – arriving for 3.00pm.

The motorcycle escort will be made up of the seven riders who were travelling with Mr Harvey when the collision occurred.

The grieving widow of Mr Harvey paid an emotional tribute to her “big kind hearted” husband she loved “beyond words”.

Tania Harvey said her heart has been broken by news of her husband’s death.

In a Facebook post, Mrs Harvey said: “My big kind hearted loving husband has been taken from me and my heart is broken. I loved him beyond words. I don’t know how I’m going to cope without him he was one of life’s gentlemen and now he’s gone to be with Amanda but I needed him here xxx”

Police issued an appeal for information following the collision that happened around 11.30am.

A spokesman said: "Officers would ask anyone who was travelling on the Fathom Line and who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 621 23/09/18."

A tribute posted on the Belfast Flyers Facebook page described the popular member as “the life and soul” of the group.

“Marty was certainly a character,” it said.

“He was the life and soul of the Belfast Flyers. He never made anyone feel left out and was always there for you if you had a problem.”