Motorcyclist dies after collision

Gardai have now confirmed that the main Burnfoot to Buncrana Road (R238) has now fully reopened after being closed overnight following the death of a motorcyclist.

The road had been closed since yesterday evening following the crash, at Castleforward at around 5.20pm.

Gardai confirmed that a man in his 50s was killed after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car.

The man was taken the scene over the border to Altnagelvin Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Gardai have confirmed that the driver of the car was not injured in the crash.

The road was closed the road as investigations continue, and golf fans arriving in Inishowen for the Irish Open were being advised to use the Muff to Carndonagh via Quigley’s Point route to Ballyliffin.