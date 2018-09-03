Motorcyclist killed after collision with bus

A 45-year-old man has died following a crash near Newtownards in Co Down.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended a serious crash between a motorcycle and a bus on the Portaferry Road after receiving a 999 call at 2.45pm on Sunday.

An NIAS spokesman said they despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, an A&E crew and an ambulance officer to the scene. The charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

The road has been reopened followoing the fatal crash, police have confirmed.

This was the second serious accident on the Portaferry Road over the weekend, after an unconscious driver was pulled from a burning car on the same road following a separate collision on Saturday.

