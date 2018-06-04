Motorcyclist sustains life changing issues in motorbike collision

A 28-year-old motorcyclist has sustained life changing injuries after being involved in a serious collision yesterday.

The collision happened in Draperstown.

The man was injured after his motorcycle struck a tree on the Tobermore Road at around 3.30pm.

A PSNI spokesman said: "At this time it's believed that the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

"Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who was travelling on the road and who may have seen the Yamaha motorcycle at any time prior to the crash.

"Police can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 1129 03/06/18."